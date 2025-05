Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — In a report titled “ASEAN Metals” released via Bloomberg on Thursday (15/5), JP Morgan noted that stocks of metal miners it reviewed, namely PT Aneka Tambang (ANTM), PT Merdeka Copper Gold (MDKA), and PT Vale Indonesia (INCO), still have room to grow after their stocks rallied throughout April 2025

“Metal stocks may still have some upside potential,” JP Morgan’s Benny Kurniawan et al. wrote in the report.