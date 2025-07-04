star

Hanya 11rb

masuk

Download aplikasi Bisnis Indonesia Premium di:

logo logo

© Bisnis Indonesia 2025

Corporate Actions Shed Light on TOWR Growth Prospects

Corporate Actions Shed Light on TOWR Growth Prospects

TOWR is moving forward with a corporate action involving a capital increase through a rights issue and a mandatory tender offer by its subsidiary, iForte.

user-profile
Oktaviano DB Hana & Ibad Durrohman - Bisnis.com

Jumat, 4 Juli 2025 | 15:30

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (TOWR) is moving forward with a corporate action involving a capital increase through a rights issue and a mandatory tender offer by its subsidiary, PT Iforte Solusi Infotek, for shares in PT Remala Abadi Tbk. (DATA)—a move seen as potentially strengthening the long-term outlook for the Djarum Group entity.

Still, questions remain around TOWR’s short- to medium-term prospects, as the company continues to navigate performance headwinds, particularly within its telecommunications tower segment.

Bacaanmu terbatas?

Tenang, kamu hanya perlu Masuk atau Daftar dulu di sini untuk lanjut membaca Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Nikmati Gratis Akses baca 5 artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium bagi member baru!

atau langsung pilih paket terbaik kami:

banner-promo

faq

berita lainnya

Corporate Actions Shed Light on TOWR Growth Prospects

English Version

1 jam yang lalu

Antam’s Gold Buyback Gains, But Not Enough for Latecomers to Profit

English Version

3 jam yang lalu

Warren Buffett Tambah Tajir Puluhan Triliun dalam Sehari

Warren Buffett Tambah Tajir Puluhan Triliun dalam Sehari

star English Version

3 jam yang lalu

Intip Seri Obligasi Korporasi Koleksi Reksa Dana Pendapatan Tetap Paling Cuan

star Investasi

4 jam yang lalu

Bisikan Target Saham PGEO & MEDC Usai Bayar Dividen 2025

star Emiten

6 jam yang lalu

Kupon sampai 10,75%, Obligasi BCA, PLN Cs Jatuh Tempo
Kupon sampai 10,75%, Obligasi BCA, PLN Cs Jatuh Tempo
star Investasi

7 jam yang lalu

New Stock Ratings as BBRI, BBCA, and BMRI Enter July with Rocky Start
New Stock Ratings as BBRI, BBCA, and BMRI Enter July with Rocky Start
star English Version

8 jam yang lalu

Rekomendasi Terbaru Saham Telkom (TLKM) saat jadi Penekan IHSG
Rekomendasi Terbaru Saham Telkom (TLKM) saat jadi Penekan IHSG
star Investasi

9 jam yang lalu

Merdeka Battery’s Nickel Allure Draws BlackRock Cs to Snap Up MBMA Shares
Merdeka Battery’s Nickel Allure Draws BlackRock Cs to Snap Up MBMA Shares
star English Version

9 jam yang lalu

Sekuritas Pangkas Proyeksi Laba Bank BUMN (BMRI, BBNI & BBRI) saat Margin Tertekan
Sekuritas Pangkas Proyeksi Laba Bank BUMN (BMRI, BBNI & BBRI) saat Margin Tertekan
star Emiten

10 jam yang lalu

BAGIKAN

To Top