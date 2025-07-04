Corporate Actions Shed Light on TOWR Growth Prospects

TOWR is moving forward with a corporate action involving a capital increase through a rights issue and a mandatory tender offer by its subsidiary, iForte.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (TOWR) is moving forward with a corporate action involving a capital increase through a rights issue and a mandatory tender offer by its subsidiary, PT Iforte Solusi Infotek, for shares in PT Remala Abadi Tbk. (DATA)—a move seen as potentially strengthening the long-term outlook for the Djarum Group entity.

Still, questions remain around TOWR’s short- to medium-term prospects, as the company continues to navigate performance headwinds, particularly within its telecommunications tower segment.