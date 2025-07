Despite Antam buyback prices gaining in July, they still fall short for recent gold-buyers to start reaping profits from resells.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Antam’s gold buyback prices gained at the start of the second half, but not all Antam gold owners can enjoy resell profits yet as buyback prices still fall short of Antam’s high selling prices earlier this year.

Antam’s gold buyback price, the reference for gold repurchase by PT Aneka Tambang (ANTM) — has been climbing during the first two days of July.