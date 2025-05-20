Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Marketers await the arrival of visitors at the latest Suzuki car exhibition at a shopping center in Bandung, West Java, Tuesday (1/21/2025). (Bisnis/Rachman)

Investment Climate for Auto Industry Remains Strong Amid Sluggish Market

Automotive industry players remain upbeat about Indonesia’s investment climate in the sector despite the persisting auto industry slump this year.

Selasa, 20 Mei 2025 | 14:10
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Automotive industry players remain upbeat about Indonesia’s investment climate in the sector despite the persisting auto industry slump this year. Kukuh Kumara, secretary-general of Indonesian Automotive Manufacturers Association, stressed that a sluggish domestic market does not necessarily dampen investor interest.

“Indonesia’s market is still number one in ASEAN. That is promising and a draw for investors. Besides, investment in the automotive sector must be viewed long term. The proof is that many players are still coming here, right?” he told Bisnis, as quoted last Saturday (17/5).

