Blue Bird (BIRD) Diversifies Beyond Taxis, Expands EV Fleet and Mobility-as-a-Service

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The Djokosoetono family’s taxi operator, PT Blue Bird Tbk. (BIRD), is seeing gains from its diversification strategy. While taxis still contribute the bulk of revenue, the company’s non-taxi segments posted stronger growth in the first half of the year.

BIRD has expanded into various transportation services beyond taxis, including rentals, buses, travel, and logistics. Its rental arm operates under the Goldenbird brand, while Cititrans—acquired in 2019—drives growth in the bus and travel segment.