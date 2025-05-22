Gaikindo Reveals Weak Purchasing Power Impacts on Car Market Slumps

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— The government needs to take more aggressive measures by providing incentives amid the increasingly challenging conditions in Indonesia's automotive market.

Signs of a slowdown in the national automotive industry are beginning to emerge. Data from the Association of Indonesia Automotive Industries (Gaikindo) shows that wholesale car sales—from factories to dealers—reached 256,368 units in the first four months of this year, a decline of 2.9% compared to the same period in 2024.