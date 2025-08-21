star

The OJK and an Uphill Battle for Financial Fraud

The rapid escalation of public losses reveals a critical situation that demands urgent measures.

user-profile
Annisa Nurul Amara - Bisnis.com

Kamis, 21 Agustus 2025 | 12:30

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Solving financial fraud is an uphill battle with the Financial Services Authority (OJK) has reported a continuous rise in both the value and number of victims, and plans to introduce blocking measures based on National Identification Numbers (NIK).

According to data from the OJK’s Indonesia Anti-Scam Center (IASC), which has rapidly mobilized since November 2024, reported public losses from financial fraud have already soared to IDR4.6 trillion by August 17, 2025. In addition to these figures, the Illegal Financial Activities Eradication Task Force (Satgas Pasti) recorded total losses from illegal investments at IDR142.13 trillion between 2017 and Q1/2025. The heaviest losses were seen in 2022, amounting to IDR120.79 trillion.

