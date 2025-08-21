star

Healthcare Issuers Outpace Broader Market Performance

IDX Healthcare index hits record high, outperforming broader market with 17.4% YtD gain, driven by increased government healthcare budget and medical inflation.

user-profile
Akbar Maulana al Ishaqi - Bisnis.com

Kamis, 21 Agustus 2025 | 11:00

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Healthcare stocks are currently outperforming the broader market, with the IDX Healthcare index (IDXHealth) hitting a record high. On Tuesday (19/8/2025), IDXHealth closed at an all-time high of 1,709, marking a 17.4% year to date (YtD) gain. This performance outpaced the Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG), which has risen 11.06% YtD.

Analysts attribute the sector’s rally to multiple catalysts, including the government’s commitment to a sizable healthcare budget allocation in the 2026 Draft State Budget (RAPBN), as well as persistent medical inflation.

