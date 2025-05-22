Medco Doubles Down on Green Business and Energy Security

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — As the push for sustainable business continues to propagate worldwide, oil and gas company PT Medco Energi Internasional (MEDC) is ramping up its own pursuits and initiatives to green-stamp the company’s business.

This commitment was conveyed by Medco Energy president director Hilmi Panigoro at the 49th Indonesian Petroleum Association Convention and Exhibition (IPA Convex) held May 20 to May 22, 2025, during the panel, Global Executive Talk: Balancing Risk and Opportunities in Global Energy Portfolio.