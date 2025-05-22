Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Fasilitas produksi dan penyimpanan terapung (Floating Production Storage and Offloading/FPSO) Belanak di South Natuna Sea Block B yang dikelola Medco E&P Natuna (MEPN). Istimewa/SKK Migas.

Medco Doubles Down on Green Business and Energy Security

Oil and gas company MEDC asserts its commitments to develop clean energy and support national energy resilience during IPA Convex 2025.

Nurbaiti,Mochammad Ryan Hidayatullah
Nurbaiti & Mochammad Ryan Hidayatullah - Bisnis.com
Kamis, 22 Mei 2025 | 16:55
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — As the push for sustainable business continues to propagate worldwide, oil and gas company PT Medco Energi Internasional (MEDC) is ramping up its own pursuits and initiatives to green-stamp the company’s business.

This commitment was conveyed by Medco Energy president director Hilmi Panigoro at the 49th Indonesian Petroleum Association Convention and Exhibition (IPA Convex) held May 20 to May 22, 2025, during the panel, Global Executive Talk: Balancing Risk and Opportunities in Global Energy Portfolio.

