Jasa Marga is making firm moves to secure several strategic projects by channeling significant capital into its subsidiaries.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — State-owned toll road operator PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk. is making firm moves to secure several strategic projects by channeling significant capital into its subsidiaries.

In June 2025, Jasa Marga (JSMR) was recorded to have disbursed a total of IDR 9.6 trillion in funding to six subsidiary entities. The capital injection is aimed at ensuring the continued progress of national strategic toll road projects.