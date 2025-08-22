Companies Affiliated with Djoko Susanto, MIDI, AMRT, BLOG Drive Growth Through Strategic Expansion

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— Three companies under tycoon Djoko Susanto—PT Midi Utama Indonesia Tbk. (MIDI), PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk. (AMRT), and PT Trimitra Trans Persada Tbk. (BLOG)—posted strong H1/2025 results, illustrating how aggressive expansion strategies directly fueled their growth.

AMRT, the operator of the Alfamart convenience store chain booked a net profit attributable to the parent company of IDR1.88 trillion in the January–June 2025 period, up 4.98 percent from IDR1.79 trillion a year earlier. During the same period, MIDI, which operates the Alfamidi minimarket chain, posted robust earnings growth, with net profit climbing 20.27 percent YoY to IDR390.51 billion.