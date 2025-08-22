star

Companies Affiliated with Djoko Susanto, MIDI, AMRT, BLOG Drive Growth Through Strategic Expansion

Three companies under tycoon Djoko Susanto, MIDI, AMRT, BLOG, posted strong H1/2025 results, illustrating aggressive expansion fueled their growth.

Fahmi Ahmad Burhan - Bisnis.com

Jumat, 22 Agustus 2025 | 15:30

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— Three companies under tycoon Djoko Susanto—PT Midi Utama Indonesia Tbk. (MIDI), PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk. (AMRT), and PT Trimitra Trans Persada Tbk. (BLOG)—posted strong H1/2025 results, illustrating how aggressive expansion strategies directly fueled their growth.

AMRT, the operator of the Alfamart convenience store chain booked a net profit attributable to the parent company of IDR1.88 trillion in the January–June 2025 period, up 4.98 percent from IDR1.79 trillion a year earlier. During the same period, MIDI, which operates the Alfamidi minimarket chain, posted robust earnings growth, with net profit climbing 20.27 percent YoY to IDR390.51 billion.

