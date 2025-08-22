Auto Stocks Rally After GIIAS, BI Rate Cut to Add More Fuel

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Automotive stocks are poised to see a fresh tailwind from the central bank’s latest rate cut, which could further fuel the sector’s rally after auto stocks saw significant upticks over the past month, with most gaining in the double digits.

Astra International’s stock (ASII) jumped 18.17% over the past 30 days per Thursday’s close at IDR 5,625 (21/8), and is in the green through the year with a 14.8% year-to-date (YtD) gain. Meanwhile, automaker Indomobil Sukses Internasional (IMAS) saw its stock rallying 25.99% in a month and 23.2% YtD per Thursday’s close at IDR 1,115.