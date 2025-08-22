star

Auto Stocks Rally After GIIAS, BI Rate Cut to Add More Fuel

Automotive stocks surged after the GIIAS and BI's interest rate cut, boosting purchasing power and vehicle sales. ASII and IMAS recorded significant increases.

Fahmi Ahmad Burhan - Bisnis.com

Jumat, 22 Agustus 2025 | 16:30

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Automotive stocks are poised to see a fresh tailwind from the central bank’s latest rate cut, which could further fuel the sector’s rally after auto stocks saw significant upticks over the past month, with most gaining in the double digits.

Astra International’s stock (ASII) jumped 18.17% over the past 30 days per Thursday’s close at IDR 5,625 (21/8), and is in the green through the year with a 14.8% year-to-date (YtD) gain. Meanwhile, automaker Indomobil Sukses Internasional (IMAS) saw its stock rallying 25.99% in a month and 23.2% YtD per Thursday’s close at IDR 1,115.

Companies Affiliated with Djoko Susanto, MIDI, AMRT, BLOG Drive Growth Through Strategic Expansion

Kopiko Producer, Mayora (MYOR) Confident in Strong Full-Year Earnings Growth
Fresh Momentum Drives Growth for Property Issuers
Suku Bunga BI Makin Rendah, Mana yang Lebih Cuan: SBN Ritel SR023 atau Deposito Bank BUMN?
Bank Lending Still Slumps Despite Continued Monetary Easing
Tekanan Trump Menggoyang Pasar Minyak Dunia Jadi Kian Volatil
