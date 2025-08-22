Kopiko Producer, Mayora (MYOR) Confident in Strong Full-Year Earnings Growth

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— PT Mayora Indah Tbk. (MYOR), the company behind Kopiko coffee candies remains confident about revenue growth by year's end, despite weaker purchasing power and slow first-half earnings.

MYOR’s net profit dropped 32.08% YoY in the first half of 2025, falling from IDR1.71 trillion to IDR1.16 trillion, even as sales rose 9.69% to IDR17.79 trillion, spurred by segment growth. MYOR posted an 8% YoY sales increase in the processed food segment at IDR10.48 trillion, up from IDR9.71 trillion in the same period of 2024. Additionally, packaged beverages brought in IDR9.03 trillion, up 7.76% YoY from IDR8.38 trillion.