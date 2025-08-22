star

Kopiko Producer, Mayora (MYOR) Confident in Strong Full-Year Earnings Growth

Kopiko Producer, Mayora (MYOR) Confident in Strong Full-Year Earnings Growth

Despite high raw materials, Mayora remains optimistic about its full-year earnings

I Putu Gede Rama Paramahamsa - Bisnis.com

Jumat, 22 Agustus 2025 | 13:30

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— PT Mayora Indah Tbk. (MYOR), the company behind Kopiko coffee candies remains confident about revenue growth by year's end, despite weaker purchasing power and slow first-half earnings.

MYOR’s net profit dropped 32.08% YoY in the first half of 2025, falling from IDR1.71 trillion to IDR1.16 trillion, even as sales rose 9.69% to IDR17.79 trillion, spurred by segment growth. MYOR posted an 8% YoY sales increase in the processed food segment at IDR10.48 trillion, up from IDR9.71 trillion in the same period of 2024. Additionally, packaged beverages brought in IDR9.03 trillion, up 7.76% YoY from IDR8.38 trillion.

Fresh Momentum Drives Growth for Property Issuers

Tekanan Trump Menggoyang Pasar Minyak Dunia Jadi Kian Volatil
Sinyal Akuisisi Linknet (LINK) dan Manuver Surge (WIFI)
Target Harga Saham PGEO di Tengah Manuver Kejar Target EBT Prabowo
Surprise BI Rate Cut Casts Margin Pressure on Big Banks
Ekspektasi Tinggi untuk Saham Darma Henwa (DEWA), Emiten Kontraktor Tambang Bakrie
