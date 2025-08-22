Big Money Shuffle BCA Holdings Amid Backlash and Rumors of Danantara Takeover

Finance giants BlackRock, Vanguard Group Inc., FIL Ltd., and Invesco Ltd. are reportedly offloading BBCA shares while JP Morgan dan Goldman Sachs accumulate it.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Bank Central Asia (BBCA) is taking the limelight in market speculation recently, sparked by an alleged debt to the state allowing for a supposed government takeover through sovereign wealth fund Danantara, and public backlash over the bank handing over a celebrity’s account details without the customer’s permission.

Foreign giants like BlackRock Inc., Vanguard Group Inc., and JP Morgan Chase & Co. reportedly adjusted their stakes in Djarum Group’s PT Bank Central Asia (BBCA) in the wake of these rumors.