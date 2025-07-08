star

Hanya 11rb

masuk

Download aplikasi Bisnis Indonesia Premium di:

logo logo

© Bisnis Indonesia 2025

Sri Mulyani, Rachmat Pambudy, Perry Warjiyo: Authorities Split on Indonesia’s Economic Outlook

Sri Mulyani, Rachmat Pambudy, Perry Warjiyo: Authorities Split on Indonesia’s Economic Outlook

Over the past week, these three have been visiting the House of Representatives (DPR) to present the latest economic conditions and future projections.

user-profile
Annasa Rizki Kamalina - Bisnis.com

Selasa, 8 Juli 2025 | 12:15

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— The government appears to have lost its unified stance on economic growth, as indicated by conflicting projections from Sri Mulyani, Rachmat Pambudy, and Perry Warjiyo who represented three different authorities: the Finance Ministry, the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas), and Bank Indonesia (BI) for next year’s outlook.

Over the past week, these three have been visiting the House of Representatives (DPR) to present the latest economic conditions and future projections. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati set the 2026 economic growth target in the range of 5.2%–5.8%, indicating a potential for higher growth than this year’s 5.2% target.

Bacaanmu terbatas?

Tenang, kamu hanya perlu Masuk atau Daftar dulu di sini untuk lanjut membaca Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Nikmati Gratis Akses baca 5 artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium bagi member baru!

atau langsung pilih paket terbaik kami:

banner-promo

faq

berita lainnya

Sri Mulyani, Rachmat Pambudy, Perry Warjiyo: Authorities Split on Indonesia’s Economic Outlook

English Version

28 menit yang lalu

Lo Kheng Hong Belanja Saham BDMN & BNGA

Emiten

3 jam yang lalu

Jasa Marga (JSMR) Moves to Secure Key Strategic Projects

Jasa Marga (JSMR) Moves to Secure Key Strategic Projects

star Emiten

3 jam yang lalu

Bagi-Bagi Kupon 6,85% hingga 11,75%, Bank Victoria, Bank BNI, Bank KB Bukopin Gaet Investor Obligasi

star Investasi

4 jam yang lalu

Blackrock Lanjut Borong Saham Astra (ASII) Awal Semester II/2025

star Emiten

4 jam yang lalu

Prospek Rights Issue Grup Djarum (TOWR), WIFI, MINA Hingga FILM
Prospek Rights Issue Grup Djarum (TOWR), WIFI, MINA Hingga FILM
star Emiten

4 jam yang lalu

Haji Isam’s Family Enters KFC Franchise Holder FAST in Turnaround Bid
Haji Isam’s Family Enters KFC Franchise Holder FAST in Turnaround Bid
star English Version

5 jam yang lalu

Alfamart (AMRT) Fokus Rebut Dominasi Pasar Perkotaan dan Luar Jawa Usai Kendalikan Lawson
Alfamart (AMRT) Fokus Rebut Dominasi Pasar Perkotaan dan Luar Jawa Usai Kendalikan Lawson
star Emiten

5 jam yang lalu

Rekomendasi Astra (ASII) Awal Juli saat Tren Saham Sedang Naik
Rekomendasi Astra (ASII) Awal Juli saat Tren Saham Sedang Naik
star Emiten

6 jam yang lalu

Fakta Terkait IPO Pancaran Samudera Transport (PSAT) dan Asia Pramulia (ASPR)
Fakta Terkait IPO Pancaran Samudera Transport (PSAT) dan Asia Pramulia (ASPR)
star Emiten

6 jam yang lalu

BAGIKAN

To Top