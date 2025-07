Haji Isam’s family acquired shares in FAST’s poultry subsidiary JAI to boost funding and help reverse mounting financial losses.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Family members of tycoon Andi Syamsuddin Arsyad, also known as Haji Isam, enter Salim and Gelael Groups’ KFC franchise holder PT Fast Food Indonesia (FAST) via a purchase of the shares of its subsidiary, PT Jagonya Ayam Indonesia (JAI).

The shares were sold to poultry company PT Shankara Fortuna Nusantara (SFN) established at the end of last year, owned by Haji Isam’s daughter Liana Saputri (45%), her husband Putra Rizky Bustaman (45%), and Bani Adityasuny Ismiarso (10%).