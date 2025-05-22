Analysts Forecast Moderate Outlook for Bukit Asam (PTBA) as Coal Prices Slide

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Securities firms maintain a moderate outlook on state-owned coal miner PT Bukit Asam (PTBA)’s performance prospects as coal prices weaken and the company’s profit dips in Q1.

Bisnis observed that Bukit Asam posted revenue of IDR 9.96 trillion in Q1 2025, which grew 5.83% year-on-year from IDR 9.4 trillion. However, the company’s cost of revenue increased 11.5% YoY to IDR 8.9 trillion in the same period, causing the company's gross profit to shrink to IDR 1.04 trillion from the previous IDR 1.41 trillion.