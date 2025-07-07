Banks Upbeat on Outlook for H2 2025

several banks remain optimistic heading into the second half of 2025, banking on defensive strategies, operational streamlining, and accelerated digital.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Despite ongoing pressures on liquidity and asset quality, several Indonesian banks remain cautiously optimistic heading into the second half of 2025, banking on defensive strategies, operational streamlining, and accelerated digital transformation.

Throughout the first half of the year, overall banking performance indicators have continued to soften. Both Bank Indonesia and the Financial Services Authority (OJK) noted a steady monthly decline in credit growth and third-party fund (TPF) accumulation.