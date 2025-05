Bisnis.com, JAKARTA—The bond market, including SBN is gaining momentum with foreign investors involved in the market following Bank Indonesia’s (BI) decision to lower its benchmark interest rate (BI Rate) to 5.5%. A drop in interest rates typically boosts the price of existing bonds in the secondary market.

According to data from Worldgovernmentbonds as of Thursday (22/5/2025), the yield on Indonesia’s 10-year government bonds has decreased to 6.94%, down from 7.11% a month earlier.