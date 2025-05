Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — HLI Green Power has begun expanding its factory capacity after achieving a production rate of 120,000 battery cells per day. Meanwhile, CATL is also growing by constructing a production facility in Indonesia to keep pace with the expanding global market.

PT Hyundai LG Indonesia (HLI) Green Power, a joint venture between Hyundai and LG Energy Solution, produces 120,000 electric vehicle (EV) battery cells daily.