Visitors observe BYD electric cars on the sidelines of the opening of the BYD Harmony Sudirman 4S flagship dealer, Jakarta./Bisnis-Himawan L Nugraha

BYD Accelerates Push to Capture Indonesian Car Market Share

BYD is expected to remain a formidable challenger to major automotive brands in Indonesia, with strong potential to continue expanding its market share.

Oktaviano DB Hana, Rizqi Rajendra
Oktaviano DB Hana & Rizqi Rajendra
Selasa, 3 Juni 2025 | 15:45
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — BYD is expected to remain a formidable challenger to major automotive brands in Indonesia, with strong potential to continue expanding its market share through the launch of new models and entry into additional product segments.

Since entering the Indonesian market in 2024, BYD’s strategy of introducing its own lineup of electric vehicles (EV) has proven effective in boosting sales momentum and reinforcing its presence. As of April 2025, BYD even outpaced the sales of several well-established automotive brands, including Honda and Hyundai.

