Lo Kheng Hong’s Dividend Bonanza: PGAS, ABBM, BMRI, and More

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Prominent investor Lo Kheng Hong is primed to receive yet another dividend payout in 2025, this time from PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (PGAS) in which he holds 268.88 million shares, according to reports as of the end of April. Assuming his stakes in PHAS remain unchanged until the cum date, Lo Kheng Hong is set to receive a payout of IDR 48.66 billion in July 2, 2025.

Aside from PGAS, Lo Kheng Hong is also eligible to dividend payouts from other companies this year such as from PT ABM Investama (ABMM). According to the Indonesia Central Securities Depository (KSEI), his ownership amounted to 150.84 million shares (5.48% stake), which translates to IDR 23.07 billion in dividends from ABMM.