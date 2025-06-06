Chandra Daya Investasi (CDI), Subsidiary of TPIA, Files for IPO with OJK Review Underway

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - The IPO of PT Chandra Daya Investasi (CDI), a subsidiary of PT Chandra Asri Pacifik Tbk. (TPIA), has attracted significant attention. The Financial Services Authority (OJK) has received the IPO registration and is currently reviewing the offering.

Several factors make the CDI IPO particularly appealing, notably the involvement of Prajogo Pangestu, whose strong reputation and track record have captured market interest. Prajogo is recognized as the ultimate beneficiary of TPIA’s share ownership.