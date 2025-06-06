Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Pekerja beraktivitas didepan logo PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk. (TPIA) di Cilegon, Banten, belum lama ini./Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti

Chandra Daya Investasi (CDI), Subsidiary of TPIA, Files for IPO with OJK Review Underway

OJK is currently reviewing IPO plan of Chandra Daya Investasi (CDI), a subsidiary of Chandra Asri (TPIA), ultimately owned by Prajogo Pangestu

Thomas Mola,Fahmi Ahmad Burhan
Thomas Mola & Fahmi Ahmad Burhan - Bisnis.com
Jumat, 6 Juni 2025 | 12:15
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - The IPO of PT Chandra Daya Investasi (CDI), a subsidiary of PT Chandra Asri Pacifik Tbk. (TPIA), has attracted significant attention. The Financial Services Authority (OJK) has received the IPO registration and is currently reviewing the offering.

Several factors make the CDI IPO particularly appealing, notably the involvement of Prajogo Pangestu, whose strong reputation and track record have captured market interest. Prajogo is recognized as the ultimate beneficiary of TPIA’s share ownership.

