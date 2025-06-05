Corporate Bond Market Gains Momentum Amid Rising Issuances and Green Financing Trends

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Despite ongoing challenges with market liquidity and volatility, enthusiasm for bond issuance is still going strong, with a total of IDR 58.7 trillion raised from 45 completed issuances consisting of debt securities and sukuk (sharia-compliant bonds) issued by 31 companies.

There are still 62 bonds from 46 firms queued up in the pipeline as of May 23, according to bourse data. Among them, the financial sector dominates their numbers with 25 companies, followed by eight companies from the energy sector.