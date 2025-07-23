Foreign Investors Pivot to Long-Term Government Bonds

Foreign investors are in a buying spree for long-tenor government bonds while funds are retreating from BI rupiah securities and stocks.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Foreign investor funds have been flowing into long-term government bond (SBN) throughout 2025 amid a buying spree in the bond market.

According to Bank Indonesia data between July 14 and 17, foreign investors purchased IDR380 billion worth of SBN. This contrasts sharply with the sell-off seen in Bank Indonesia Rupiah Securities (SRBI), which recorded an outflow of IDR8.95 trillion. SRBI is a Bank Indonesia instrument backed by central bank-owned SBN and serves as an alternative fixed-income asset with tenors of six, nine, and twelve months. Additionally, there was a sell-off in equities amounting to IDR1.91 trillion.