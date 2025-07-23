star

Oil Lifting Falls Short of Target Despite $7 Billion Investment

The $7 billion investment in Indonesia's oil and gas sector has yet to reach the lifting target of 1.61 million boepd by June 2025.

user-profile
M Ryan Hidayatullah - Bisnis.com

Rabu, 23 Juli 2025 | 17:15

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Despite rising investments in the first half of the year, oil and gas lifting (oil and gas produced and made available for sale or export) has yet to meet its target. By the end of June 2025, oil and gas lifting only reached 96.7% of the 1.61 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) target.

Meanwhile, upstream oil and gas investment continued its upward trend. Total investment in the sector rose 28.6% year-on-year (YoY) from $5.59 billion in H1 2024 to $7.19 billion in H1 2025. By year-end, upstream investment is projected to reach $16.5–16.9 billion, up from $14.4 billion in 2024 and making it the largest investment in Indonesia’s upstream oil and gas in the last decade.

