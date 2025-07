BPI Danantara is tasked with accelerating 18 priority projects worth $38.63 billion to boost downstream development and energy security in Indonesia.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - The Daya Anagata Nusantara Investment Management Agency (BPI Danantara) currently faces a critical challenge: accelerating the realization of 18 priority projects aimed at boosting downstream development and strengthening national energy security.

To ensure the swift execution and impact of these initiatives—worth a combined investment of $38.63 billion—Danantara must identify the most suitable investors and implementation schemes.