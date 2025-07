GOTO targets IDR 1.4–1.6T EBITDA in 2025, backed by buyback, cost efficiency, and digital growth, despite protests and rising industry risks.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk. (GOTO) is expected to maintain its growth momentum through the end of H1/2025, supported by several performance-driving catalysts that continue to brighten the company’s outlook.

The company previously secured shareholder approval for a $200 million share buyback, signaling confidence in its long-term prospects.