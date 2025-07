Despite IDR 59.6T foreign net sell in 2025, analysts see buying opportunities in banking stocks and undervalued shares with strong fundamentals.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Foreign investors’ net-selling pressure (net sell) is not expected to significantly affect the overall performance of the Indonesian stock market. Instead, the current trend is being viewed as an opportunity to accumulate shares offloaded by foreign investors.

Data from the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) shows that net sell has reached IDR 59.68 trillion so far this year. The pressure has mainly impacted several major stocks, including BBCA, BREN, BMRI, GOTO, and AMRT.