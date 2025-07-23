Indonesia’s Wealthiest Men Eye Stake in SSIA

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The stock of industrial estate and property developer PT Surya Semesta Internusa (SSIA) remains under the spotlight as it caught the attention of Indonesia’s wealthiest tycoons, namely that of Prajogo Pangestu of the Barito Group and the Hartono brothers of the Djarum Group.

Prajogo Pangestu began accumulating SSIA shares in March 2025 via Barito Group’s petrochemical company PT Chandra Asri Pacific (TPIA), initially acquiring 250.6 million shares in SSIA (5.33% stake) on March 20, 2025. This number then increased to 284.8 million shares (6.05% stake) as of July 15, according to the company’s ownership change report.