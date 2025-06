Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Covid-19 is once again spreading across several regions in Asia, including Indonesia where the virus resurfaced last month. According the Health Ministry, there are 72 confirmed cases so far.

Last week on Tuesday (3/6) after reporting to President Prabowo Subianto, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin assured that despite the virus’ alarming resurgence, the detected variants are not deadly and there have been no reports of deaths resulting from the virus so far.