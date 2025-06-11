BSI Transfer to Danantara: A Strategic Move or a Risky Bet?

The discourse BRIS’s potential transfer to Danantara has drawn mixed views. While some see benefits in direct control, others argue the move lacks urgency

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA -- The government is currently exploring the possibility of transferring PT Bank Syariah Indonesia Tbk. (BRIS) from the oversight of Bank Mandiri (BMRI) to come under the direct control of Danantara. If realized, the move would elevate BRIS from a subsidiary position to a status equal with other state-owned lenders managed directly by Danantara.

Opinions remain divided over the proposed transfer of BRIS to Danantara. Supporters view the move as a strategic step to accelerate the growth of sharia banking in Indonesia. Critics, however, question the urgency of the shift and warn it could negatively impact both BRIS and its current parent, BMRI.