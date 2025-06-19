star

Peeking into the Latest Sustainability Bonds from Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (SMI)

Peeking into the Latest Sustainability Bonds from Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (SMI)

SMI has begun offering three series of sustainability bonds worth IDR1 trillion.

user-profile
Akbar Maulana al Ishaqi & Duwi Setiya Ariyanti & Ana Noviani - Bisnis.com

Kamis, 19 Juni 2025 | 14:45

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — State-owned infrastructure financing firm PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (SMI) has kicked off the initial offering for its sustainability bonds worth IDR1 trillion as part of a sustainable public offering program targeting a total fundraising of IDR12 trillion.

According to the summary prospectus as published in the Tuesday (17/6/2025) edition of Bisnis Indonesia, the company is issuing three series in this round, namely Series A with a maturity of 370 days, Series B with a three-year tenor, and Series C with a five-year tenor. However, the company has not yet set the coupon rates for each series.

