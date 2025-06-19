Peeking into the Latest Sustainability Bonds from Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (SMI)

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — State-owned infrastructure financing firm PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (SMI) has kicked off the initial offering for its sustainability bonds worth IDR1 trillion as part of a sustainable public offering program targeting a total fundraising of IDR12 trillion.

According to the summary prospectus as published in the Tuesday (17/6/2025) edition of Bisnis Indonesia, the company is issuing three series in this round, namely Series A with a maturity of 370 days, Series B with a three-year tenor, and Series C with a five-year tenor. However, the company has not yet set the coupon rates for each series.