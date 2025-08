Gold may continue its downward trajectory if selling pressure persists and risk-on sentiments return.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Gold prices came under pressure over last week, with correction forecasted to continue into early August as risk appetite starts to return.

Andy Nugraha, analyst at Dupoin Futures Indonesia, believes global gold prices will stay on a strong downward trajectory due to selling pressure, as evidenced in daily candlestick patterns and moving average indicators.