Coal Miners Hit by Falling Demand, Industry Eyes New Markets and Opportunities

Coal miners are setting out to navigate headwinds after China slashed its coal imports from Indonesia.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Coal miners are setting out to navigate headwinds after China slashed its coal imports from Indonesia, as the industry must now tap on any opportunities available to maintain its resilience.

According to Indonesian Mining Experts Association (Perhapi) chairman Widhy Hartono, China has been the world’s largest consumer and absorber of coal for electricity generation. Perhapi recorded that in 2024, China imported 414 million tons of coal from abroad, up from 367 million tons in 2023.