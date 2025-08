JARR secures a biodiesel contract with Pertamina Patra Niaga worth IDR 2.37 trillion through 2025, boosting profits by 82.58% amid rising CPO prices.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – PT Jhonlin Agro Raya Tbk (JARR), owned by businessman Andi Syamsuddin Arsyad, or Haji Isam, continues to maintain its contract with PT Pertamina Patra Niaga through the remainder of 2025.

The partnership between Jhonlin and Pertamina Patra Niaga has been in place for several years.