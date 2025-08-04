Taming Indonesia’s Nickel Boom

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesia's nickel industry is under intensifying pressure from multiple fronts — declining global prices, weakening domestic and international demand, and rising production costs. As a result, industry players and associations are urging the government to intervene through tighter production control and a more market-responsive downstream policy.

Meidy Katrin Lengkey, Secretary General of the Indonesian Nickel Miners Association (APNI), warned that the supply surge from Indonesia — now contributing over 50% of global nickel output — is not being matched by global demand, particularly from the battery and stainless steel sectors. This imbalance has pushed nickel prices down further and squeezed margins across upstream producers.