Retail stocks in Indonesia showed varied performances in H1/2025. AZKO and RALS faced profit declines, while AMRT and MIDI saw growth.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Retail issuers saw mixed results in H1/2025. Several players, such as PT Aspirasi Hidup Indonesia Tbk (ACES) or AZKO and PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk (RALS), booked slower performances, while others, including PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk (AMRT), reported robust earnings.

Financial reports show that AZKO posted a profit of IDR 292.86 billion in the January–June 2025 period, down 19.92 percent from IDR 365.76 billion in the same period last year.