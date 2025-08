Indonesian market is poised to welcome the return of foreign funds in the second half of 2025, driven by improving global sentiment & potential monetary easing.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Indonesian market is ripe for foreign funds’ return in the second half as global sentiment improves and bets on monetary easing mount.

According to data from the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), the market recorded a foreign net sell of IDR 73.66 billion on Friday (1/8) and a weekly total of IDR 2.34 trillion. Meanwhile, non-resident investors have posted a total year-to-date (YtD) net sell value of IDR 61.98 trillion.