Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Multifinance loan disbursement slowed sharply in H1/2025, dragging down the industry’s net profit growth. In response, authorities are preparing a stimulus package in the form of deregulation.

According to data from the Financial Services Authority (OJK), financing receivables — or leasing credit disbursements — stood at IDR 501.83 trillion as of June 2025, up just 1.96 percent YoY. This was well below the 10.72 percent growth recorded in the same period last year.