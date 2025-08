Sinar Mas Group's H1 2025 results show mixed performance. Only SMMA and SMAR report profit growth, while others face declines due to global economic slowdown.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The majority of listed companies under the Sinar Mas conglomerate group posted sluggish earnings result in the first half with only two out of eight entities booking profit growth, namely PT Sinar Mas Multiartha (SMMA) and PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources & Technology (SMAR).

SMMA stood out as the top performer, with net profit surging 311.04% year-on-year (YoY), booking profit attributable to owners of parent of IDR 1.32 trillion, a sharp increase from IDR 322.17 billion.