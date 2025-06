Temasek expressed a positive response to potential collaboration with Danantara, raising questions about possible investment opportunities.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA– Singapore’s state-owned investment firm, Temasek Holdings, has expressed its openness to collaborating with Danantara, the newly established sovereign wealth fund (SWF) of the Indonesian government.

In an official statement shared via email, a Temasek spokesperson said, “We have a broad global partner network, including sovereign wealth funds and pension funds across the world.”