Indonesia’s IPO Market Heats Up as Five Companies Eye Listings

Five companies, including BLOG and CDIA, are preparing IPOs in 2025, signaling renewed momentum in Indonesia’s capital market.

user-profile
Fahmi Ahmad Burhan & I Putu Gede Rama Paramahamsa & Ana Noviani - Bisnis.com

Senin, 23 Juni 2025 | 20:15

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — This year’s market for initial public offerings (IPO) is thawing as several companies announced plans to go public in the past week alone, including PT Trimitra Trans Persada (BLOG), PT Chandra Daya Investasi (CDIA), PT Diastika Biotekindo (CHEK), PT Indokripto Koin Semesta (COIN), and PT Asia Pramulia (ASPR).

Transportation and logistics firm Trimitra Trans Persada is planning to release 563.25 million shares or 16.67% to the public with bookbuilding price of IDR 240–270 per share, potentially raising up to IDR 152.07 billion in fresh capital.

