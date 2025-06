Nickel HPAL plant projects surge for EV battery supply, as producers stay optimistic despite price swings and high costs, eyeing coal’s decline.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Development for nickel processing plants equipped with high-pressure acid leach (HPAL), aimed to produce electric vehicle (EV) batteries, are ramping up despite risks of price volatility and high material costs.

Nevertheless, nickel producers remain optimistic and views the shift toward nickel refining as a strategic move amid declining coal prices.