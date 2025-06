ADRO, ITMG, and BBCA—members of the IDX High Dividend 20—have announced their dividend payouts for the 2024 financial year.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Several stocks listed on the IDX High Dividend 20—an index known for its royal dividend payers—have announced their dividend distributions for the 2024 financial year. Which ones are delivering the highest yields to shareholders?

Most recently, at its annual general meeting (AGM) held over the weekend, PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk. (INDF) approved a dividend payout of IDR 280 per share for the 2024 financial year, up from IDR 267 per share in the previous year.