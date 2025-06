The Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry, in its warning, threatened to revoke permits for those who fail to submit their reports on time.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry issue a warning about annual reporting of marine space utilization (KKPRL) with XLSmart and Moratelindo are some of the recipients.

PT XLSmart Telecom Sejahtera Tbk. (EXCL), the result of the merger between XL Axiata and Smartfren, claims to have fulfilled its annual KKPRL reporting.