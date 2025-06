Bisnis.com, Jakarta — Malang-born business tycoon Hermanto Tanoko will soon see several of his affiliated firms going public, with PT Merry Riana Edukasi (MERI) currently in its last day of bookbuilding as of today (26/6) After its public offering is completed, MERI is set to list on the bourse on July 9.

The man listed as the 22nd richest person in Indonesia according to Forbes also has at least two of his other affiliated firms waiting in the IPO pipeline.