star

Hanya 11rb

masuk

Download aplikasi Bisnis Indonesia Premium di:

logo logo

© Bisnis Indonesia 2025

DPR Scrutinizes Indonesia's 2026 Economic Growth Target

DPR Scrutinizes Indonesia's 2026 Economic Growth Target

Indonesia targets 5.2%–5.8% economic growth in 2026 amid global uncertainty, with DPR urging budget readiness and focus on resilience and education.

user-profile
Annasa Rizki Kamalina & Annisa Nurul Amara - Bisnis.com

Sabtu, 28 Juni 2025 | 08:21

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The 2026 economic growth target of 5.2%–5.8% is seen as realistic, though the House of Representatives (DPR) has urged the government to ensure that the state budget (APBN) is prepared to face potential risks from geopolitical tensions and global economic uncertainties.

The DPR has begun deliberating the 2026 Draft APBN (RAPBN) during the fourth session of the 2024–2025 legislative period, which commenced on Tuesday (24/6), following the government’s submission of the Macroeconomic Framework and Fiscal Policy Principles (KEM-PPKF) and the 2026 Government Work Plan (RKP) on Monday (20/5).

Bacaanmu terbatas?

Tenang, kamu hanya perlu Masuk atau Daftar dulu di sini untuk lanjut membaca Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Nikmati Gratis Akses baca 5 artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium bagi member baru!

atau langsung pilih paket terbaik kami:

banner-promo

faq

berita lainnya

DPR Scrutinizes Indonesia's 2026 Economic Growth Target

English Version

4 jam yang lalu

Merry Riana (MERI) and Other Hermanto Tanoko-Backed Firms to Go Public

English Version

27 Jun 2025

Manuver Danantara di Lantai Bursa dari TPIA, GIAA dan PGEO

Manuver Danantara di Lantai Bursa dari TPIA, GIAA dan PGEO

star English Version

27 Jun 2025

Rekomendasi Anyar untuk United Tractors (UNTR) usai Bukukan Kinerja per Mei 2025

star Emiten

27 Jun 2025

Digital Banks to Keep Selective Approach as Loan Growth Slides and Confidence Dips

star English Version

27 Jun 2025

Spike in Business Loan Defaults Raises Alarm in P2P Lending Sector
Spike in Business Loan Defaults Raises Alarm in P2P Lending Sector
star English Version

27 Jun 2025

TPIA, SMRA, TLDN, PRAY Accelerate Growth Through Acquisitions Across Key Sectors
TPIA, SMRA, TLDN, PRAY Accelerate Growth Through Acquisitions Across Key Sectors
star English Version

26 Jun 2025

Giant Investors Make Early Moves Ahead of 2025 Gudang Garam (GGRM) AGM
Giant Investors Make Early Moves Ahead of 2025 Gudang Garam (GGRM) AGM
star English Version

26 Jun 2025

Pertamina Shipping Strengthens Global Footprint with Expanding International Routes
Pertamina Shipping Strengthens Global Footprint with Expanding International Routes
star English Version

26 Jun 2025

Prospek Saham ARCI dan Amunisi Kejar Rekor Produksi Emas
Prospek Saham ARCI dan Amunisi Kejar Rekor Produksi Emas
star Emiten

26 Jun 2025

BAGIKAN

To Top