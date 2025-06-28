DPR Scrutinizes Indonesia's 2026 Economic Growth Target

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The 2026 economic growth target of 5.2%–5.8% is seen as realistic, though the House of Representatives (DPR) has urged the government to ensure that the state budget (APBN) is prepared to face potential risks from geopolitical tensions and global economic uncertainties.

The DPR has begun deliberating the 2026 Draft APBN (RAPBN) during the fourth session of the 2024–2025 legislative period, which commenced on Tuesday (24/6), following the government’s submission of the Macroeconomic Framework and Fiscal Policy Principles (KEM-PPKF) and the 2026 Government Work Plan (RKP) on Monday (20/5).