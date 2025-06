PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk. (ICBP) has managed to navigate the challenges of weakening consumer purchasing power.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk. (ICBP) has managed to navigate the challenges of weakening consumer purchasing power, thanks to its expanding distribution network and ongoing innovation.

The Indomie maker posted a solid performance in the first quarter of the year, with its instant noodle segment remaining the backbone of its business. This core segment helped lift the company’s profit by 13 percent year-on-year (YoY).