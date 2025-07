BlackRock increases its stake in Bumi Resources, signaling confidence in the coal miner's strategic moves and diversification efforts.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Global asset management giant BlackRock Inc. has been quietly boosting its stake in PT Bumi Resources Tbk. (BUMI) during the first half of 2025, signaling continued confidence in the coal miner backed by the Bakrie and Salim groups.

The uptick in ownership marks a notable increase from BlackRock’s position at the end of 2024.